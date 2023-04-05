Need for transfer policy in Himachal Education Dept stressed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 4

Education Minister Rohit Thakur said today that a strong political willpower was required to implement a transfer policy in the Education Department. “The government and the Opposition need to reach a consensus on the transfer policy to ensure quality education to students,” he said while participating in a debate initiated by Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan on providing quality education.

Rohit said that teachers should be appointed only on merit without any political interference. He added that the government would encourage meritorious teachers and the government had allocated Rs 300 crore in the Budget for quality education.

Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil also stressed the need for a good transfer policy. He said that schools should have good sports facilities, cultural activities, NCC, etc. “These facilities will keep children away from drugs,” he added.

Fatehpur MLA Bhawani Singh Pathania also said an automated uniform transfer policy was the need of the hour. “Riding educational institutions of ad hocism, providing robust training to teachers and consolidation of infrastructure are a few things we can do to offer quality education. Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools are a step towards that objective,” he added.

