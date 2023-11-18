Need sincere efforts for protection of stray cattle

Even though gauvansh cess is being collected by the government for the protection of stray cattle and funding of gaushalas, the condition of destitute cattle is not improving. Stray cattle can be seen rummaging through heaps of waste at various places in Kullu town. People have not stopped abandoning their unproductive livestock as there is no provision of strict penalty for this cruel act. Concrete efforts are required for the conservation of cattle. Amit, Kullu

Restore bus service in Barahar area at the earliest

Even four months after the rain disaster in the state, the bus facility in the Barahar area has not been restored. The Public Works Department has failed to repair the Barahar road for bus service. This is causing inconvenience to residents of six villages in the area as they have to pay hefty fares to travel through taxis and auto-rickshaws. The department should make the road suitable for buses as soon as possible. Mohar Singh, Kullu

Provide online registration facility at IGMC hospital

Patients have to stand in long queues at IGMC hospital’s registration windows before seeing a doctor in the OPD, causing inconvenience to them. The hospital should provide an online patient registration facility like the PGI in Chandigarh. This will not only make registration hassle-free, but will also help save the patients’ time. Ravi, Shimla

