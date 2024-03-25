Need to act fast, or result will be catastrophic, warns expert

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 24

The students and faculty of the Department of Environmental Science, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, observed World Meteorological Day on the campus yesterday. The event was an opportunity to discuss meteorology and appreciate people involved in gathering and disseminating data and analysing weather, hydrological and environmental data, and making weather predictions possible for making life comfortable.

Dr SK Bhardwaj, Head of the Department of Environmental Science, said, “Climate change impacts are visible and are predicted to be catastrophic unless we act fast. Climate and weather influence every single activity in our lives and hence early warnings issued by experts help to save lives.”

“Sustainable Development Goal 13 urges us to take immediate action to combat climate change and ensures progress in all other sustainable development goals. The work of the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) is indispensable to climate action. The WMO was established in 1873 and has been measuring and supplying weather data since,” observed Dr Bhardwaj.

Dr Chaman Lal Thakur, Dean, College of Forestry, who was the chief guest, pointed out that accurate predictions help save resources and lives. He appreciated the work of the department, which had been involved in making a weather forecast agro-advisory for six districts of the state.

Dr Thakur said he was hopeful that the WMO and the IMD would remain at the frontline of climate action to help overcome challenges and achieve the shared vision of a safer, more resilient world for the future. Dr MS Jangra highlighted the significance of weather forecasts and agro-advisory for the farming community to ensure food security. A quiz was also organised on the occasion in which 60 students participated. The chief guest gave away prizes to winners Samriti Dutta, Vipasha Sharma and Jaswant

