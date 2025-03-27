DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Need to approach Supreme Court to protect state’s interests from outside agencies

Need to approach Supreme Court to protect state’s interests from outside agencies

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said that a mechanism should be devised to protect the interests of Himachal and its people in areas where outside agencies like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were working. He...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh today said that a mechanism should be devised to protect the interests of Himachal and its people in areas where outside agencies like the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) were working.

He said that it was unfortunate that Himachal had to seek permission for undertaking various works from outside agencies executing projects here. He was responding to Jwalamukhi MLA Sanjay Rattan’s question in the Vidhan Sabha that people were facing inconvenience and the access to their houses was blocked due to the work to widen roads to four lanes being done by the NHAI.

“I am of a firm view that a mechanism must be devised to ensure that local people do not face inconvenience when the NHAI or any other outside agency is executing projects. I will take up the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and even if we have to approach the Supreme Court over the issue, we must do it,” he added.

Advertisement

Vikramaditya said that agencies like the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) had the highest land pool in Himachal. “Earlier, local people had faced inconvenience when the work to widen the Shimla-Kalka and Kiratpur-Mandi-Manali roads to four lanes was underway,” he added. The NHAI had damaged 14 roads for which they had sought compensation from it, he claimed.

The minister said that the government had to seek permission from outside agencies working in Himachal even for the smallest of things. “I feel sad that when the state is ours, water, land and resources are ours, why we have to take permission from these agencies while our people continue to face inconvenience,” he added.

Advertisement

He assured the House that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister. “The Deputy Commissioners concerned should play a proactive role so that the public does not face inconvenience,” he added.

The Jwalamukhi MLA said, “The NHAI must be directed to provide access to people as there are no service lanes and villagers are finding it difficult to commute. Ambulances cannot ply and people do not have enough space to even walk to their houses due to the work being undertaken on the Shimla-Mataur four-lane road by the NHAI at Dehraina panchayat in my constituency.”

NHAI ‘damaged’ roads

I feel sad that when the state is ours, water, land and resources are ours, why we have to take permission from outside agencies. The NHAI has damaged 14 roads for which we have sought compensation from it.

Vikramaditya Singh, PWD Minister

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper