Need to curb construction along river banks, say green experts

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 7

Environmentalists are of the opinion that Kullu and Mandi district administrations should impose strict curbs on the construction along river banks as the dams in the districts are potential threats for such buildings. Apart from this, better warning system was needed for general public during the rainy season to avoid damage to commercial and residential buildings downstream.

They said this year in the months of July and August, several residential buildings were washed away while others were damaged by the flooded Beas from Manali up to Mandi at different locations. Of these, many buildings were constructed illegally on the river banks. Similarly at Sainj village of Kullu district, the Sainj river had damaged around 40 houses and shops on July 10. The onus of this large-scale damage was put on the NHPC authorities as the affected villagers blamed sudden release of water from its dam without advance warning.

“Similar was the case in Mandi district where residents blamed the Pandoh dam authorities for releasing excess water from the dam in a short span of time,” they said.

The flood-affected families of Kullu and Mandi district told The Tribune that the trauma of the rain disaster still haunted them. Raj Kumar, a native of Sainj, said “The memory of the disaster is fresh in my mind and my body starts to shiver when reminded of the disaster. It will take a long time for me to come out of the trauma.”

Like Raj Kumar, several other affected villagers of Sainj have expressed the same views about the horror of the rain disaster, which left them homeless and forced them to live as refugees. Now, the affected villagers of Sainj have been waiting desperately for a protection wall to be built alongside the river banks near the village to protect the remaining residential houses, which were damaged partially in the rain disaster.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg said that cases were reported in Kullu district, where buildings were constructed illegally on the banks of the Beas. He said that direction had been given to field staff to check such illegal construction in the district.

Prone to disaster The govt must check encroachments on the banks of Beas and other water bodies across the state to prevent such disaster in future. The illegal construction on the banks of rivers will always be prone to disaster during the rainy season. Dams are potential threat for buildings situated alongside river banks. — Guman Singh, coordinator of Himalaya niti abhiyan

#Kullu #Mandi