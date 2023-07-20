Need to digitise Education Dept by August-end: Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 19

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today stressed the need to fully digitise the Department of Education by August 31. He added that the data of employees and patients of the IGMC, Shimla, and Tanda medical college should be made online in a time-bound manner with the assistance of the Department of Digital Technology and Governance.

Discourage physical communication The CM said that at present, 50 per cent branches of the Himachal Secretariat and 24 directorates were using e-office.

He asked all Secretaries of the departments, Deputy Commissioners and SDMs to adopt the e-office system and e-mail communication and discourage the present practice of sending physical communication whether external or internal.

He emphasised the need to implement e-governance initiatives in all government departments to expedite online file work and ensure efficiency. He presided over a meeting of the Digital Technology and Governance Department here.

He said, “Embracing artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies is the need of the hour to provide citizen-centric services to people on their doorsteps.” He added that with the help of AI, the government would have the facility of better data analysis for decision making.

Sukhu said that AI would be promoted in the Himachal Online Sewa, CM Helpline and in the educational sector to provide better career opportunities to the youth. “Under the e-district project, 184 citizen services of 34 departments are being provided. Besides, 71 services were also being provided to people through Lok Mitra Kendras in the state,” he added.

He said that GIS mapping of schools and health institutions in Shimla district would be done on a pilot basis. “The state government is preparing a policy to regulate the operations of drones in various fields such as agriculture, horticulture and health sectors on a pilot basis and results are encouraging,” he added.

He also reviewed the functioning of the Mukhya Mantri Sewa Sanklap Helpline 1100 and stressed the need for a centralised call centre.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu