Need to familiarise masses with disaster mgmt measures: DC

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 25

Sirmaur DC RK Gautam has said residents should be familiarised with various disaster management measures to minimise losses during such situations.

He said the losses would get minimised if people were alert and exercised due caution during such disasters. Gautam was addressing delegates at the closing ceremony of an area familiarisation exercise held jointly by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the District Disaster Management at Nahan yesterday.

Drive underway A campaign is being organised at industrial units, schools and panchayats, etc to familiarise residents with the nitty-gritty of disaster management. RK Gautam, sirmaur dc

“The NDRF team has collected key information pertaining to the geographical conditions of the district, vulnerable area, hospitals, schools, etc. This will prove useful in effectively dealing with natural disasters.”

The NDRF teams would organise awareness campaigns in schools and colleges while representatives of panchayats and mahila mandals will also be present. He exhorted the teams to include disaster management in the school safety campaign to create awareness among students.

Area familiarisation programmes were held from April 10 to 14 in subdivisions like Sangrah, Paonta Sahib, Kafota, Shillai by the NDRF teams. They also organised such programmes in the industrial clusters of Kala Amb and Paonta Sahib.