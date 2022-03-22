Need to grow medicinal plants, says VC

Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 21

A daylong stakeholders’ meet of medicinal plants grown in Himachal Pradesh was held at the agriculture university here. HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, underlined the need to utilise and harvest herbs, medicinal and other plant genetic resources in the Himalayas.

The VC said growers, traders, processors and industrialists could take a lead in this direction. He stressed the need for technical and financial support to farmers for producing herbs and other medicinal plants. Along with their conventional farming, they should be encouraged to grow medicinal plants which yield rich dividends, he added. —