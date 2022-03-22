Need to grow medicinal plants, says VC

Palampur, March 21
A daylong stakeholders’ meet of medicinal plants grown in Himachal Pradesh was held at the agriculture university here. HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor, underlined the need to utilise and harvest herbs, medicinal and other plant genetic resources in the Himalayas.
The VC said growers, traders, processors and industrialists could take a lead in this direction. He stressed the need for technical and financial support to farmers for producing herbs and other medicinal plants. Along with their conventional farming, they should be encouraged to grow medicinal plants which yield rich dividends, he added. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
India is a bit shaky in terms of dealing with aggression of Putin, says Biden
On February 24, Russian forces launched military operations ...