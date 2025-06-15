DT
PT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / ‘Need to integrate yoga into every dept’

‘Need to integrate yoga into every dept’

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:23 AM Jun 15, 2025 IST
Professor Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), emphasised the future need to integrate yoga into every department of the university. He made these remarks during the inaugural ceremony of a week-long programme organised by the Department of Yoga on the theme ‘Yogic Practices for the Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases’, in observance of International Yoga Day.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said, “Yoga is close to my heart and as a physicist, I have personally experienced the subtlety that lies within yoga. Every refined thought originates from yoga, which is why yoga plays a vital role in every individual’s life.”

He also encouraged the Department of Yoga to collaborate with emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Data Science. Further, he urged the department to organise seminars and workshops with full commitment, free from bureaucratic hindrances.

“The future belongs to quantum computing and we must move beyond classical computing. Tasks that take days in the global banking system when done by using classical computers are completed in five minutes with quantum computers,” he added.

Earlier, Dr Mrinalini Gupta, head of the Yoga Department, and Dr Satyaprakash Pathak welcomed the dignitaries. On this occasion, professor BK Shivram, professor Joginder Dhiman and professor Rita Bhalla also shared their insights.

