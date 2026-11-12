Need to link Himachali products to global markets via digital platforms, says Governor

There is need to connect traditional Himachali products, including Kinnauri caps, woollen garments, handicrafts and agricultural produce, to national and international markets through digital platforms, said Governor Kavinder Gupta after inaugurating the historic International Lavi Fair at Rampur in Shimla district on Wednesday.

The Governor said that the nearly 400-year-old International Lavi Fair was a living symbol of Himachal Pradesh’s rich cultural heritage. He added that the historic event was not only a commercial gathering but also the celebration of the state’s cultural identity, age-old traditions, traditional trade practices, mutual trust and social harmony. “The fair has served for centuries as an important centre of trade and cultural exchange, reflecting the enduring spirit of unity, brotherhood and shared heritage,” he asserted.

He called upon young people to embrace modern education and technology without losing their connection to their cultural roots and traditions. He urged citizens and tourists to protect Himachal Pradesh’s fragile environment, maintain cleanliness and minimise plastic use.

The Governor emphasised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Vocal for Local’ initiative and made a special appeal to every visitor to purchase at least one locally manufactured product during the fair. “Purchasing a local product is not merely a commercial transaction; it is the recognition of an artisan’s hard work and a contribution towards the prosperity of a family. Even a small purchase can bring new hope to someone’s life,” he added.

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The Governor also paid tribute to former Rampur MLA Nand Lal and recalled his contribution to the development of the region. Later, he inaugurated an exhibition set up as part of the fair and visited stalls showcasing Kinnauri and other local products, along with exhibitions by various government departments. The Governor and the Lady Governor also sampled local delicacies at the food stalls and encouraged the promotion of Himachali food products on a wider scale.

Earlier, Shimla Deputy Commissioner Anupam Kashyap, who is also the Chairman of the International Lavi Fair Organising Committee, welcomed the Governor and the Lady Governor. He informed them that for the first time, an essay competition on its history had been organised for schoolchildren to encourage them to learn about the fair through their families and elders.