Need to modernise farming using AI, drones stressed

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 16

A national-level training programme on the present status and future prospects of natural farming began at CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University (HPAU) here. Dr Tej Partap, former Vice-Chancellor and renowned agriculture scientist, inaugurated the event

Dr Tej Partap said the trainees should be clear about the importance of natural farming. He asked trainees to diligently learn various nuances of natural farming.

Course director Dr Janardan Singh said 26 scientists from Maharashtra, Punjab, J&K and Himachal were taking part in the programme.

Varsity Vice-Chancellor Dr DK Vatsa said natural farming had become an important issue in the present times. He discussed the status of deteriorating soil health due to excessive use of fertilisers. He also spoke on the need to modernise agriculture using artificial intelligence and drones etc. so that the younger generation was attracted towards it.

Director of Research Dr SP Dixit said pesticide use in crops, especially in vegetables, had increased alarmingly.

