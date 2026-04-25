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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Need to preserve cultural heritage through research, community engagement: Tsundue

Need to preserve cultural heritage through research, community engagement: Tsundue

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:53 PM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Tibetan writer and activist Tenzin Tsundue at Himachal Pradesh University in Shimla.
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Renowned Tibetan writer and activist Tenzin Tsundue delivered a series of special lectures at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla, urging young people to preserve cultural identity and heritage through research and active community engagement.

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The lectures, organised by the Department of Buddhist Studies at the university auditorium, were attended by students, research scholars and faculty members.

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In his first lecture, titled “The Indian Himalaya and Tibet”, Tsundue spoke on the historical, cultural, economic and political ties between the Indian Himalayas and Tibet. Drawing on his personal experiences as a Tibetan in exile, he delivered a compelling and thought-provoking address.

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His second lecture, “Writing and Freedom: A Lecture on Creative Writing”, focused on writing as a means of expression and resistance. Encouraging students to write fearlessly and authentically, he emphasised that writing was not merely an art form but also a responsibility to speak the truth.

The sessions were followed by an interactive question-and-answer segment, during which students and scholars engaged the speaker with insightful queries.

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Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of the HPU, and Prof BK Shivram, Dean of Studies, attended as chief guests. In his address, the VC underscored the importance of intellectual discourse and cultural understanding in academic institutions. He commended the department for organising the lectures, noting that voices like Tsundue’s inspired young minds to think critically about identity, freedom and social responsibility.

He further stated that universities must serve as platforms for dialogue, creativity and awareness and encouraged continued academic engagement and collaboration with Tsundue.

Prof Shivram also appreciated the department’s efforts and expressed hope that scholars at the HPU would take greater interest in research on Tibet.

The programme was hosted by Prof Apana Negi, chairperson of the Department of Buddhist Studies, who welcomed the guests, speaker and audience. In her address, she highlighted the importance of such lectures in broadening perspectives and fostering critical thinking, adding that such interactions provided valuable opportunities for the university community to contribute to the greater good.

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