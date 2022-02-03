Need to promote AYUSH: Himachal Pradesh Governor

Shimla, February 2
AYUSH — including Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homeopathy — is a holistic system of medicine that needs to be promoted. Various departments can organise camps in collaboration with the Red Cross for the purpose, said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar while presiding over a meeting of the AYUSH Department here today.
He said awareness campaigns should be conducted in schools to spread knowledge about Indian ancient systems of medicine such as Ayurveda and herbal plants. He directed department officials to select some schools initially for the construction of herbal gardens. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Self-reliance imperative: Modi says Budget lays out amenities for poor
‘Digital rupee to open new opportunities in fintech sector’
Chinese army officer who was injured in Galwan Valley clash with India carries torch in Winter Olympics
According to Global Times, Qi Fabio, a PLA regimental comman...
Two Indias created for rich & poor, Rahul Gandhi slams 'pro-corporate' policies
Blames demonetisation and GST for weakening of informal and ...
Charanjit Channi frontrunner for Punjab CM face
CM candidate to be named after Feb 4