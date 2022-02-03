Need to promote AYUSH: Himachal Pradesh Governor

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 2

AYUSH — including Ayurveda, yoga and naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, Sowa Rigpa and Homeopathy — is a holistic system of medicine that needs to be promoted. Various departments can organise camps in collaboration with the Red Cross for the purpose, said Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar while presiding over a meeting of the AYUSH Department here today.

He said awareness campaigns should be conducted in schools to spread knowledge about Indian ancient systems of medicine such as Ayurveda and herbal plants. He directed department officials to select some schools initially for the construction of herbal gardens. —