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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Need to promote integrity, says Himachal Director General of Police Ashok Tewari on Vigilance Awareness Week

Need to promote integrity, says Himachal Director General of Police Ashok Tewari on Vigilance Awareness Week

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:10 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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DGP Ashok Tewari addresses officers in Shimla on Wednesday.
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Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari on Wednesday stressed the need to strengthen vigilance, promote integrity and transparency in police functioning, and reinforce a culture of accountability across the department.

He was chairing an interactive session organised at the Police Headquarters here as part of Vigilance Awareness Week-2026, under the theme ‘Probity for Prosperity’. Senior police officers participated in the session.

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Detailed discussions were held on measures to improve vigilance mechanisms, identify areas requiring greater attention, and enhance ethical standards in day-to-day official functioning. Officers deliberated on the challenges encountered in ensuring vigilance and accountability, along with practical measures to address these issues through improved procedures, effective supervision, inter-unit coordination and greater awareness among police personnel. They also emphasised on the importance of proactive vigilance, timely identification of irregularities and continuous institutional improvement.

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During the meeting, the DGP also reviewed public outreach initiatives being undertaken during the Vigilance Awareness Week. Special emphasis was placed on the daily vigilance awareness quiz being conducted through Himachal Pradesh Police’s social media platforms to engage citizens, particularly young people, and spread awareness about integrity, ethical conduct and the importance of a corruption-free society.

The DGP said this year’s awareness campaign was being expanded beyond conventional outreach activities to reach a wider cross-section of society. “Awareness programmes are being taken to schools, colleges, corporate establishments, public sector undertakings and public places to encourage active public participation and strengthen collective responsibility towards transparency and probity,” he added.

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“The expanded outreach aims to make vigilance awareness a continuous public engagement initiative rather than limiting it to observance during the designated week. Through educational interactions, digital engagement and awareness activities, the state police seek to encourage ethical values among citizens and promote greater understanding of the role of vigilance in good governance,” he said.

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