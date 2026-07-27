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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 'Need to strengthen breeder seed production system through scientific practices': Director CPRI

'Need to strengthen breeder seed production system through scientific practices': Director CPRI

He said that maintaining the integrity and quality of breeder seed is essential not only for supplying reliable and high-quality seed material to stakeholders but also for safeguarding the Institute’s scientific credibility

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 04:28 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Dr Brajesh Singh. Image credits/www.researchgate.net
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Dr Brajesh Singh, Director, ICAR-Central Potato Research Institute (CPRI) here on Monday said that there is a need to further strengthen the breeder seed production system through scientific rigor, standardised field and laboratory practices, and continuous capacity building of scientific and technical personnel.

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He said this, while delivering an inaugural address of a three-day national Competency Development programme on “Basic Standard Operating Procedures for Seed Potato Production” for scientific and technical personnel from its Breeder Seed Production Centres (BSPCs) located across the country.

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The programme aims to strengthen scientific uniformity and standardisation in breeder seed potato production.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Director stated that maintaining the integrity and quality of breeder seed is essential not only for supplying reliable and high-quality seed material to stakeholders but also for safeguarding the Institute’s scientific credibility and leadership in potato research and development.

“Breeder seed production is one of the Institute’s most important scientific mandates, forming the foundation of India’s seed potato production system. Recognising the critical importance of maintaining seed quality, genetic purity, and operational consistency, the Competency Development programme has been designed to promote strict adherence to standardised operating procedures across all breeder seed production centres,” he said.

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Dr Singh further said that systematic Competency Development, knowledge sharing and mentoring are indispensable for nurturing the next generation of scientists and ensuring continuity in research excellence and breeder seed production.

Dr Vinod Kumar, Course Director, informed that the participants would receive comprehensive theoretical as well as hands-on practical training on the standard operating procedures followed in breeder seed production.

“The programme will help harmonise production practices across all Breeder Seed Production Centres, thereby strengthening the national breeder seed production programme and enhancing the quality of seed potatoes made available to farmers” he said.

The training programme is being conducted under the guidance of Dr Vinod Kumar, with Dr Dhruv Kumar, Dr Ashwani Sharma, and Dr Tanuja Buckseth serving as course coordinators.

Among those present on the occasion were Dr Jagdev Sharma, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Dr Alok Kumar, Dr Som Dutt, and Dr Vinay Sagar, Dr Kailash Naga along with scientists, technical staff, and participants representing the Institute’s Breeder Seed Production Centres from different parts of the country.

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