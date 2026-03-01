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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Need to strengthen governance in India, says noted economist

Need to strengthen governance in India, says noted economist

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:16 AM Mar 20, 2026 IST
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Dr Manmohan Singh Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (MSHIPA), Shimla, organised a talk by eminent economist Prof Karthik Muralidharan on the theme ‘Accelerating India’s development: A state-led roadmap for effective governance’ during which he highlighted the need to strengthen state capacity, governance, and public service delivery as key drivers of India’s development.

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The lecture drew upon Prof Muralidharan’s book ‘Accelerating India’s Development: A State-Led Roadmap for Effective Governance’, reflecting insights gathered over years of research and policy engagement.

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While delivering the lecture, Dr Murlidharan said that the quality of implementation is as important as policy design, he underscored the importance of improving accountability, data systems, and frontline service delivery mechanisms.

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“India often performs well in “mission mode” but struggles with routine service delivery, and that bridging this gap is essential for sustained development. Simply increasing public spending is not sufficient; rather, improving the efficiency and effectiveness of the state can yield significantly better outcomes,” he said.

Stressing the centrality of sectors such as education, health, public finance, and administrative systems, he noted that strengthening these areas is crucial for translating economic growth into broad-based and inclusive development. He concluded by highlighting that building a more effective state remains a key challenge and opportunity for India’s future development trajectory.

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