Need to study reasons behind frequent cloudbursts: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 13

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that with the changing weather pattern, incidents of cloudburst had increased in the past few years. There was need to examine the phenomenon to mitigate their impact, he added.

He presided over a function organised by the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority on the occasion of International Disaster Risk Reduction Day here. An MoU was also signed with the CBRI, Roorkee, on earthquake-resistant construction activities.

Sukhu said that there was an urgent need to study and research varying climatic patterns and take adaptive measures in advance to mitigate their impact. He added that it had been noticed that cloudburst incidents had increased in the past few years for which experts would be roped in to look into the reasons for the development.

He said, “It is due to the collective efforts of the district administrations that 75,000 people were evacuated safely and all essential services were temporarily restored within 48 hours after the disaster.”

He launched the School Safety Mobile App that would be quite useful for making disaster management plans and holding mock exercises in schools.

#Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu