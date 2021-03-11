Need to widen road

THERE is an urgent need to widen the road at Gharyana on the Shimla-Ghagas road. There’s a narrow steep incline at this point, and the traffic gets blocked here for hours whenever a loaded truck or other vehicle breaks down. The department should take steps to widen the road. — Nagender, Shimla
Traffic issues during long weekends
THE huge inflow of tourists, especially during long weekends, is leading to major traffic jams in the city. Local residents have to face a lot of inconvenience. More police personnel should be deployed on the road during such days.
— Ashish, Shimla
