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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Needle sharing linked to 19% of HIV cases in Himachal

Needle sharing linked to 19% of HIV cases in Himachal

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:47 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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About 19 per cent of HIV cases reported in Himachal Pradesh during 2025-26 were linked to needle sharing, Rajiv Kumar, Project Director, Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Committee, said on Wednesday.

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He was speaking at a state-level programme organised to mark International Youth Day under the joint aegis of the Health Department and the State AIDS Control Committee. Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Dhaniram Shandil was the chief guest.

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Kumar said awareness campaigns had encouraged more people to undergo HIV testing. Under the Integrated STI, HIV, TB, Hepatitis B and C Testing and Treatment Campaign, new cases detected increased from 363 in 2021-22 to 1,000 in 2024-25, a 175 per cent rise.

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Shandil said Himachal had three of the 15 districts in the country categorised as “safe” — Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti and Solan — while three other districts had entered the “Saksham” category. He said the state had achieved the UNAIDS 95-95-95 targets.

Expressing concern over drug abuse among youth, he said drug addiction was contributing to HIV infections. Seventeen opioid substitution therapy centres had been established in the state, providing treatment to 1,023 patients.

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The minister urged youth to participate in efforts to combat drug abuse and HIV. He also launched the third phase of the Intensive Information, Education and Communication Campaign, which will include village-to-village awareness drives on HIV prevention, testing and treatment. The third phase of the Car-Bin Bag Campaign, with the slogan “Clean Himachal — Healthy Himachal”, was also launched.

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