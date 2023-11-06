Neelansh Agnihotri tops Brain of Himachal test

Shimla: Neelansh Agnihotri topped the Brain of Himachal test conducted by Aspire Academy in all 12 districts of the state. As many as 11,670 students from 449 schools participated in the test, conducted for students of Class VI to Class XI. Neelansh was given a cash award of Rs 1 lakh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Severe or worse air quality in Delhi for 4th day on the trot
Several cities in neighbouring Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar...
India-Canada diplomatic thaw remains remote despite visa easing
Diplomatic crisis to hurt people movement, Indian students
Amid rising air pollution in Delhi, CM Arvind Kejriwal to hold high-level meeting
Environment Minister Gopal Rai and others to attend
Envoy asks Canada to give proof in Hardeep Singh Nijjar case
Says probe into Khalistan terrorist’s murder ‘tainted’
British Sikh 'barred from Birmingham jury service' for carrying kirpan
The Sikh Federation UK wrote to Justice Minister Alex Chalk ...