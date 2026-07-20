NEET paper leak: Protesters in Shimla demand Pradhan’s resignation

Several student and civil society organisations jointly staged a protest outside the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Shimla on Monday demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmender Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. The protest was jointly organised by the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) along with CITU, AIDWA, DSMM, AILU, DYFI, Shimla Nagarik Sabha, Himachal Kisan Sabha (HKS) and the Seb Utpadak Sangh. The organisations alleged that the country’s public education system was facing a serious crisis and the Centre and the Union Education Ministry were responsible for the situation.

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The protesters demanded the immediate release of Sonam Wangchuk, resignation of Education Minister, dissolution of the National Testing Agency, withdrawal of the National Education Policy and the strengthening of the public education system.

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