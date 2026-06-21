NEET to be held at 12 centres in Kangra on June 21

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) will be conducted at 12 examination centres across Kangra district tomorrow. Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Vinay Kumar reviewed the arrangements during a meeting with centre superintendents and officials.

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Addressing the meeting, the ADC emphasised the need for close coordination among all departments to ensure the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the examination. He directed officials to complete all necessary arrangements well in advance.

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Vinay Kumar said elaborate security measures have been put in place for the examination. “Apart from police personnel, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) will also assist in maintaining security at the examination centres,” he said.

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The examination will be held from 2 pm to 5.20 pm. Specially-abled candidates will be provided additional time, and their examination will conclude at 6.20 pm.

Candidates will be allowed entry into examination halls between 11 am and 1.30 pm. The ADC urged aspirants to reach their respective centres well ahead of time to avoid congestion and delays at entry points.

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He further informed that CCTV cameras and jammers would be installed at all examination centres. Video recording of candidates and examination-related activities will also be carried out. In addition, the movement of question papers and answer sheets will be monitored through a mobile application to ensure transparency and security.

The designated examination centres include Himachal Pradesh Regional Centre, Mohli Khaniyara; Government College, Nagrota Bagwan; Government College, Dharamsala; Rajiv Gandhi Government Engineering College, Nagrota Bagwan; PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Palampur; Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), Dharamsala; PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School (Girls), Dharamsala; State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM), Dharamsala; College of Agriculture, Palampur; PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Bhanala; and other notified centres.

Dharamsala Cantonment Kendriya Vidyalaya Principal and City NTA Coordinator Sunil Chauhan briefed the participants on various arrangements and guidelines related to the conduct of the examination.