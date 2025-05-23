DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Negi death case: Additional Chief Secretary declined to review final inquiry report 

Negi death case: Additional Chief Secretary declined to review final inquiry report 

Through a letter dated May 14, Secretary (Power) Rakesh Kanwar had sought inclusion of the statements of the three officers against whom allegations have been levelled by Negi’s family
article_Author
Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:37 PM May 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Chief Engineer Vimal Negi’s body was found in Gobindsagar dam in Bilaspur on March 18.
Advertisement

Additional Chief Secretary Onkar Sharma, who conducted a fact-finding inquiry into the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) Chief Engineer Vimal Negi, had rejected the request of the Power Department to review the final report to include rebuttal of three officers facing allegations. 

Advertisement

It is through a letter dated May 14, 2025, that Secretary (Power) Rakesh Kanwar had sought inclusion of the statements of the three officers against whom allegations have been levelled by Negi’s family.

The 66-page fact-finding inquiry report was submitted by Sharma to the Department of Power on April 8, 2025, in a sealed cover, which has been submitted in court.

Advertisement

Himachal Chief Engineer Vimal Negi death case handed over to CBI

“It would not be justifiable to delete, add or review the fact finding-inquiry report in the ends of law and justice. Therefore, the inquiry report is not altered or reviewed and in original along with the record is returned,” Sharma, ACS (Home and Revenue), wrote back to Kanwar through a letter dated May 15, 2025. Three officers Harikesh Meena, MD (HPPCL), Shivam Pratap, Director (Personnel), and Desh Raj, Director, had appeared and deposed before Sharma. 

Advertisement

“The inquiry report has made some observations against delinquent officers, without giving them an opportunity of rebuttal, which is an essential requirement of the principle of natural justice,” wrote Kanwar. He also wrote that the inquiry report is a set of statements and has travelled beyond scope. 

Sharma is heading the fact-finding inquiry to look into the allegations against the management of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd, following the demise of Chief Engineer Vimal Negi, General Manager (Electrical).

“The officers, after having been satisfied, appended their respective signatures on their statements. The right of rebuttal to the delinquent officers is only available when they are facing a regular departmental inquiry,” he added. 

 

In his reply, Sharma has also contested the remarks made by Secretary (Power) Rakesh Kanwar against him that he, in his capacity as Inquiry Officer, went beyond the scope of inquiry. He says that the remarks are “not at all tenable”.

“Your department has lost the sight of the fact that it was merely a fact-finding inquiry and not a regular inquiry,” he wrote, while rejecting the request for reviewing the inquiry report.

Defending his decision to not reconsider the request for recording fresh statements of the officers against whom the family of Negi had levelled allegations, Sharma said that their statements had been recorded as per their version. “The law is established that during the course of fact-finding inquiry, the suspect officer, against whom allegation has been levelled, is not required to be associated,” he wrote.

“In the present case, in order to meet the ends of justice, I had not only associated the aforesaid delinquent officers in the inquiry but also recorded their defence version in their statements by giving them full opportunity of putting forth their defence,” he wrote. He also pointed out that during the course of inquiry, the said delinquent officers had not raised any issue that the principle of natural justice had been given a clear go-by.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper