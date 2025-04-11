Negi discusses green tax on outside vehicles

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today chaired a key meeting to discuss crucial issues concerning the Special Area Development Authority (SADA) regions of Reckong Peo and Sangla. He directed the Jal Shakti Department and the Forest Department to have a better coordination so that smoother execution of development and infrastructure projects in the region could be ensured.

During the meeting, the minister also held in-depth discussions with the officials regarding the possibility of imposing green tax on vehicles from other states to manage environmental impact and regulate traffic in the ecologically sensitive tribal region.

The minister also reviewed the waste management system in Special Area Development Authority (SADA) areas and stressed the importance of ensuring timely and fair payments to sanitation contractors to maintain an efficient and uninterrupted cleanliness mechanism.