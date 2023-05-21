Negi in Dehradun to study cannabis farming

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

The state government is planning to allow the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal use. A panel led by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi visited the Centre for Aromatic Plants at Selaqui in Dehradun on Saturday. Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur and MLAs Hans Raj, Surender Shourie and Kewal Singh Pathania accompanied him.

The minister said, “We visited the Centre for Aromatic Plants and obtained detailed information on various aspects for starting cannabis cultivation. Cannabis cultivation is not only a source of livelihood but it can also be used for industrial and medicinal purposes at a large scale.”

Nirpendra Chauhan, Director, Centre for Aromatic Plants, apprised the visitors about various technical aspects through a virtual presentation. The committee also obtained information regarding the state-of-the-art plant nursery, cultivation of medicinal plants, aromatic flowers at the centre.