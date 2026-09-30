Horticulture and Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Monday visited the Barot valley in the Drang Assembly constituency of Mandi district to inspect development works being undertaken under the HP SHIVA (Himachal Pradesh Sub-Tropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition) Project.

During a visit to the Dhamchyan cluster, the minister reviewed the Japanese persimmon plantation, including 19,280 plants of the Fuyu variety, along with associated infrastructure being developed under the project.

Advertisement

Negi inspected the progress of land development, solar-powered fencing and micro-irrigation facilities at the site. He directed the officials concerned and the executing agency to complete the remaining work related to the drip irrigation system within two months so that orchardists could receive its benefit in a timely manner.

Advertisement

The minister said that despite the challenging geographical conditions of the Barot region, 75 hectares had been brought under the HP SHIVA Project and five horticultural clusters had been established. He added that Himachal Pradesh had received an assistance of around Rs 1,200 crore under the project, with horticultural development activities being undertaken on more than 6,000 hectares.

He said that the project was promoting high-value horticultural crops such as litchi, guava and pomegranate, besides providing planting material to farmers and orchardists. The initiative, he added, was aimed at strengthening horticulture-based livelihoods and encouraging farmers to adopt commercially viable crops suited to the region.

Advertisement

During an interaction with local orchardists, Negi listened to their concerns and directed the Horticulture Department to organise specialised training camps in the area. He said that the training should cover improved persimmon cultivation techniques, scientific orchard management, pruning practices and measures for controlling pests and diseases.

The minister emphasised that proper technical knowledge and scientific management would help the orchardists improve the quality and productivity of their produce. Negi also provided information regarding issues related to the Forest Rights Act and urged the eligible beneficiaries to take advantage of various welfare schemes being implemented by the Labour Welfare Board.

He also appealed to the youth to stay away from drugs and contribute to the goal of building a drug-free Himachal Pradesh. The minister made several announcements regarding local development. He said that the demand for a CBSE-affiliated school at Thaltukhod would be taken up with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He also announced that the Jogindernagar-Thaltukhod-Barot bus service would be restored shortly. A financial assistance of Rs 15,000 each was announced for Mahila Mandal Dhamchyan-1, Mahila Mandal Dhamchyan-2 and the Badi Vajgahan Mahila Mandal.

Negi said that orchardists, who undertake Telawand or land preparation work, would be given an incentive of Rs 1 lakh. He directed the officials to ensure that all project works were completed with due attention to quality and adherence to stipulated timelines.

Deputy Director (Horticulture) Sanjay Gupta briefed the minister in detail on various horticultural development activities being carried out in the Barot area under the HP SHIVA Project.