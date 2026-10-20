Negi orders prompt redress of public grievances in Lahaul-Spiti

Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi heard public grievances at the Tindi Forest House in Lahaul-Spiti district during a visit to the area en route to Pangi in Chamba district on Sunday. He directed the officials concerned to resolve pending complaints promptly and ensure that people do not face inconvenience in accessing government services.

During an interaction with local residents, the minister addressed several grievances on the spot and instructed the departments concerned to take swift action in the remaining cases. He particularly emphasised complaints related to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Jal Shakti Department and directed the officials to treat these matters seriously and ensure their timely resolution.

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Negi also provided detailed information about the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and nautor-related matters, explaining the benefits available to eligible residents, application procedure and the process for obtaining assistance under relevant provisions.

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Negi emphasised the need to strengthen the implementation of the Forest Rights Act at the grassroots level and directed the district administration to constitute FRA committees in every village. He also instructed the committees concerned to prepare reports on pending cases and present them before special gram sabhas for discussion. After the gram sabha proceedings, the reports should be submitted to the district administration to facilitate further action in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures.

The minister also briefed residents on the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and its employment opportunities for rural households. He directed the panchayat secretaries to receive applications from people willing to undertake work under the scheme so that the eligible applicants could be provided with employment opportunities under the prescribed process.

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Negi instructed the Horticulture, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments to organise awareness camps to inform residents about various government schemes. He said that these camps should explain the benefits, eligibility criteria and application procedures to ensure that more eligible people could access the available assistance.

The minister said that effective implementation of welfare schemes and timely resolution of public grievances were essential to ensuring that government benefits reach people. He thanked local residents for participating in the interaction.