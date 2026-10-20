DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Negi orders prompt redress of public grievances in Lahaul-Spiti

Negi orders prompt redress of public grievances in Lahaul-Spiti

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:58 AM Oct 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi addresses a public meeting at Tindi in Lahaul-Spiti district.
Advertisement

Revenue and Tribal Development Minister Jagat Singh Negi heard public grievances at the Tindi Forest House in Lahaul-Spiti district during a visit to the area en route to Pangi in Chamba district on Sunday. He directed the officials concerned to resolve pending complaints promptly and ensure that people do not face inconvenience in accessing government services.

During an interaction with local residents, the minister addressed several grievances on the spot and instructed the departments concerned to take swift action in the remaining cases. He particularly emphasised complaints related to the Public Works Department (PWD) and the Jal Shakti Department and directed the officials to treat these matters seriously and ensure their timely resolution.

Advertisement

Negi also provided detailed information about the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and nautor-related matters, explaining the benefits available to eligible residents, application procedure and the process for obtaining assistance under relevant provisions.

Advertisement

Negi emphasised the need to strengthen the implementation of the Forest Rights Act at the grassroots level and directed the district administration to constitute FRA committees in every village. He also instructed the committees concerned to prepare reports on pending cases and present them before special gram sabhas for discussion. After the gram sabha proceedings, the reports should be submitted to the district administration to facilitate further action in accordance with the prescribed rules and procedures.

The minister also briefed residents on the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and its employment opportunities for rural households. He directed the panchayat secretaries to receive applications from people willing to undertake work under the scheme so that the eligible applicants could be provided with employment opportunities under the prescribed process.

Advertisement

Negi instructed the Horticulture, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments to organise awareness camps to inform residents about various government schemes. He said that these camps should explain the benefits, eligibility criteria and application procedures to ensure that more eligible people could access the available assistance.

The minister said that effective implementation of welfare schemes and timely resolution of public grievances were essential to ensuring that government benefits reach people. He thanked local residents for participating in the interaction.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts