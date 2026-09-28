Negi seeks tunnel plans for Bharmour’s vulnerable stretches

Revenue, Horticulture, Tribal Development and Public Grievances Redressal Minister Jagat Singh Negi has directed officials to identify vulnerable stretches along the Chamba-Bharmour (NH-154A) highway and major link roads in the tribal Bharmour subdivision and prepare proposals for construction of tunnels to improve connectivity and road safety.

Chairing a meeting of the Advisory Committee of the Integrated Tribal Development Project, at Bharmour on Saturday, Negi asked officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the Public Works Department (PWD) to initiate necessary action in this regard.

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The minister also reviewed various ongoing development works under the tribal development project and directed departments to expedite their implementation through better coordination. During the meeting, it was decided to construct a new pedestrian route from Hadsar to Yamkund near Tosh Ka Goth for the convenience of pilgrims undertaking the Manimahesh Yatra. The Forest Department will construct the trail, while the PWD will prepare the necessary estimate.

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Reviewing PWD projects, Negi directed officials to ensure completion of revenue entries related to all road projects. He also appreciated the progress of various PWD works in the tribal area.

The Superintending Engineer informed the meeting that under PMGSY Phase-IV, construction of 17 roads at a cost of Rs 130 crore was under way based on surveys conducted in 76 villages of Bharmour. detailed project reports (DPRs) for another 15 roads had been prepared, while gift deed and FCA-related processes for 44 roads were in progress. DPRs for 15 bridges, estimated to cost Rs 183 crore, had also been prepared. Negi also reviewed works under CAMPA and CAT plans and directed the Forest Department to intensify plantation activities at dumping sites and on vacant land.

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He expressed dissatisfaction with the existing practices related to fruit and vegetable production and directed the Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry Departments to jointly organise awareness camps to ensure that farmers, horticulturists and livestock owners benefit from government schemes.

He further directed the sub-divisional administration to ensure adequate availability of essential medicines at the Civil Hospital, Bharmour. Local MLA and Project Advisory Committee vice-chairman Dr Janak was also present at the meeting.