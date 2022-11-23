Nek Chand’s sculptures reinstalled in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 22

The sculptures made by late Nek Chand, the creator of Rock Garden in Chandigarh, have been reinstalled in the city, outside the Shimla MC office this time.

WERE GIFTED OVER 3 DECADES AGO Rock Garden creator Nek Chand had gifted the 10 sculptures to the Shimla MC over three decades ago. These were installed at various points in the city

Over the years, without proper care and maintenance, these sculptures had worn out and were almost on the verge of disintegration

“We have installed 10 pieces outside the MC office. People can come and see how Nek Chand crafted such beautiful sculptures from waste material,” said MC Commissioner Ashish Kohli.

“Nek Chand’s son, Anuj Saini, offered to repair these sculptures for free. We sent these 10 sculptures to Chandigarh last year for repair, and now we have got them back. They look as good as new now,” Kohli said.

Unlike in the past when these sculptures were placed at various points in the city, the MC has installed these at a single place this time. “Many people did not even know about these statues when these were scattered across the city,” Kohli added.

The only drawback, though, seems to be the choice of place for installing these statues. Had these been installed at some park at the Ridge of the Mall Road, these sculptures would have evoked far more interest, especially from the tourists. At their current place, they will remain largely hidden for the tourists. “There’s a huge footfall at this place, given that the DC and SP offices are adjacent to the MC office,” Kohli said, adding that having these sculptures right outside the MC office was convenient from the maintenance point of view too.

Meanwhile, the MC has initiated the beatification work of Rani Jhansi Park and Daulat Singh Park on the Mall Road and the Ridge. “Besides, the second phase of the park at Oakover has also started. The second park will have more or less the same facilities as the first one,” he added.

