National Education Policy will make youth job givers, says Himachal Governor

Dharamsala, September 23

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presided over the National Seminar on ‘National Education Policy (NEP) 2020: A boon to the development of Hindi and Indian languages’ organised here yesterday.

The event was held under the joint aegis of the Hindi Department of Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and the ‘Prachar Vibhag’ of the ‘Bharatiya Shikshan Mandal’.

The Governor said that it was an attempt to de-colonise the education system of the country for the first time through the NEP.

He said that the present education policy made us job seekers and not job givers and did not connect the youth to the land. He added that the NEP would make students job providers instead.

Arlekar said, “India has a glorious culture and history. After getting ‘Political Independence’, the world had certain expectations from us. But, we started looking at other countries. We could have guided the world but we forgot our glorious history due to the influence of the British.”

