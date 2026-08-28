Nepal flashflood puts Himachal’s glacial lakes under spotlight

The devastating flashflood in Nepal has brought the potential threat from glacial lakes in Himachal Pradesh into sharp focus, particularly the rapidly expanding Geepang Lake in Lahaul and Spiti.

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Scientific studies indicate that the lake, spread over about 27 hectares in the 1970s, had expanded to nearly 99 hectares by 2019. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while expressing anguish over the loss of lives in the Nepal flashflood, said the formation of any glacial lake carried an inherent risk. However, he said the state disaster management authorities had conducted a study of Geepang Lake and were keeping a constant watch on it.

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“There is always some danger when a glacial lake is formed,” Sukhu said, adding that there was so far no information about any Himachal resident being among the victims of the Nepal flashflood.

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The Chief Minister linked the increasing frequency of disasters across the Himalayan region to climate change. “We have endured natural disasters over the last few years. The impact of climate change will be experienced across the entire Himalayan region,” he said.

Sukhu stressed the need for scientific research into cloudbursts, glaciers and other climate-induced phenomena. He said he had urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah, following the recent disasters in Himachal, to commission a scientific study involving experts from IITs and environmentalists. A team had subsequently visited the state, but its findings were yet to be shared with the government, he said.

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Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority Director Pushpendra Rana said important and potentially vulnerable glacial lakes, including Geepang, were being regularly monitored using satellite imagery and remote-sensing data.

For Geepang, detailed downstream flood zonation has already been initiated, with red, yellow and green zones being demarcated up to 300 metres along the river. Potential flood levels are also being marked in vulnerable areas so that scientific hazard assessments can be translated into information communities can understand and act upon during emergencies.

Rana said the state was also working with C-DAC to strengthen early-warning systems and ensure that monitoring data and hazard assessments could be converted into actionable alerts for downstream communities. Regular training and capacity-building of disaster-management officials and field staff were also being undertaken, he added.