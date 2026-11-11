A Nepal resident was arrested with approximately 50 grams of chitta (heroin) near Hatkoti in Shimla district.

The accused has been identified as Sanju Rahi alias Madhav (29), a native of Nepal.

According to the police, a district police team was patrolling near Galu village in Hatkoti when it spotted a suspicious individual. The team stopped him for checking and recovered the contraband from his possession. He was immediately arrested.

Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh, confirmed the arrest and said that a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against the accused. Further investigation is under way.

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The SSP said the accused is a habitual offender and that two cases under the NDPS Act had previously been registered against him.

He said Madhav was first arrested in 2020 after being caught with 6.5 grams of chitta in Jubbal. He was arrested again in 2025 after a police team seized around 70 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine phosphate and triprolidine HCL from him in Rohru.