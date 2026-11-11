Nepalese man arrested with 50 gm heroin in Shimla district

A Nepalese man has been arrested with around 50 grams of chitta (heroin) near Hatkoti in Shimla district.

The accused has been identified as Sanju Rahi, alias Madhav, 29, a native of Nepal.

According to the police, a district police team was patrolling near Galu village in Hatkoti when it spotted a suspicious person. The team stopped him for checking and recovered the contraband from his possession, following which he was arrested.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the arrest and said a case had been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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The SSP said the accused was a habitual offender, with two previous cases registered against him under the NDPS Act.

Madhav was first arrested in 2020 after the police recovered 6.5 grams of chitta from his possession in Jubbal. He was arrested again in 2025 when a police team seized around 70 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine phosphate and triprolidine HCL from him in Rohru, the SSP said.