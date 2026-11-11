Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nepalese man arrested with 50 gm heroin in Shimla district

Nepalese man arrested with 50 gm heroin in Shimla district

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:47 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A Nepalese man has been arrested with around 50 grams of chitta (heroin) near Hatkoti in Shimla district.

The accused has been identified as Sanju Rahi, alias Madhav, 29, a native of Nepal.

According to the police, a district police team was patrolling near Galu village in Hatkoti when it spotted a suspicious person. The team stopped him for checking and recovered the contraband from his possession, following which he was arrested.

Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Singh confirmed the arrest and said a case had been registered against the accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Advertisement

The SSP said the accused was a habitual offender, with two previous cases registered against him under the NDPS Act.

Madhav was first arrested in 2020 after the police recovered 6.5 grams of chitta from his possession in Jubbal. He was arrested again in 2025 when a police team seized around 70 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine phosphate and triprolidine HCL from him in Rohru, the SSP said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts