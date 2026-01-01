Nepalese man hit on head, killed by roommate in Kufri

A Nepalese man was allegedly hit on the head with a rod and killed by his roommate at Kufri in Shimla district on Wednesday night. Both were living in a rented room at Kufri. The accused has been identified as Bhanu while the victim has been identified as Raj Kumar, both natives of Nepal.

According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the duo got into an argument that escalated and Bhanu allegedly hit Raj Kumar on the head with a rod. Another Nepalese reached their room after hearing noise and found Raj Kumar lying in a poll of blood along with Bhanu, who also sustained injuries during the altercation.

He immediately informed the police, which reached the place and rushed the duo to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla. While Raj Kumar was declared brought dead, Bhanu was admitted to the hospital.

Police officials said that a case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS)-2023 had been registered against the accused and an investigation was underway.