The Nepali community residing in Lahaul-Spiti district expressed deep grief over the loss of lives caused by the devastating flashfloods that struck Nepal on August 26. The Lahaul-Spiti Migrants’ Forum organised a condolence programme in Keylong to pay tributes to those who lost their lives in the tragedy.

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During the programme, the forum members observed a moment of silence and offered prayers for the peace of the departed souls. They later took out a silent candlelight procession, expressing solidarity with the people of Nepal and the families affected by the disaster.

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Addressing the gathering, Prakash Vika, president of the district working committee of the Migrant Shared Forum, Keylong, and forum vice-president Shobha Devi said the tragedy in Nepal was heartbreaking. They said the Nepali community living in Lahaul-Spiti stands united with their fellow citizens during this difficult and painful hour.

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They expressed heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones and prayed for strength for those affected. They also wished for the early and safe recovery of people who remain missing following the disaster.

The community members said support for the affected families should go beyond expressions of sympathy. As part of their efforts to provide assistance, the Nepali community in Lahaul-Spiti is collecting donations to extend financial support to people affected by the natural calamity.

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Members of the community prayed to God to grant eternal peace to those who lost their lives and give courage and strength to the bereaved families to overcome their immense grief.

The programme concluded with a renewed pledge by the Nepali community to stand in solidarity with disaster-affected people and extend all possible support during the crisis.