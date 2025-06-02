Nepali man arrested for killing wife at Badhon village in Shimla’s Kotkhai

A Nepali man was arrested for allegedly killing his wife at Badhon village in Kotkhai, the police said.

Advertisement

The accused has been identified as Jeet Bahadur, while the deceased has been identified as Deepa. They were working as labourers, the police said.

According to a complaint filed by a local resident, the incident came to light on Sunday when one of the Nepali labourers informed him that Deepa was lying unconscious in a shed owned by Ram Dhani.

Advertisement

Upon receiving the information, he immediately informed the police after which a police team from the Kotkhai Police Station reached the spot and arrested the accused who was also present at the crime scene.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shimla Rattan Negi said a case under Section 103(1) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered against the accused and further investigation is under way.

Advertisement

He said that the body of the deceased had multiple injury marks and bruises.

“During preliminary inquiry, the accused confessed that he had a physical altercation with his wife on May 31 and, in the heat of the moment, he assaulted her with a wooden stick. As a result, she died on the spot,” said the ASP.