Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nepali man found murdered in Shimla’s Theog

Nepali man found murdered in Shimla’s Theog

Case registered under Section 103 (murder) of the BNS; further investigation ongoing
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:07 PM Jul 15, 2025 IST
An unidentified body of a Nepali man — who has allegedly been murdered — was found in Theog subdivision, Shimla, police said here today.

As per a complaint filed by Ankush Shamra, a resident of Kalind village in Theog, he alleged that he had employed two Nepali workers. On Monday, while they were en route to Mahori from Kalind, they noticed someone lying along the pathway. He stated that they informed him about the body, and he subsequently notified the gram panchayat and the police.

A police team from Theog reached the spot and recovered the body. A through search of the crime scene was conducted and crucial evidence collected.

Theog Deputy Superintendent of Police Siddharth Sharma confirmed the report and said a case under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, has been registered and further investigation is going on. He said, prima facie, the man was murdered.

