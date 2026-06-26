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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Nephew held for killing blacksmith in Jawali village

Nephew held for killing blacksmith in Jawali village

Sickle used in the crime recovered

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:38 AM Jun 26, 2026 IST
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The Jawali police, under the Nurpur police district, solved the murder of a resident of Mandol village in Bahi-Pathiar gram panchayat within 24 hours, arresting the accused on Thursday afternoon.

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The accused, identified as Rashpal Singh (22) of the same village, allegedly murdered Subhash Chand (45), a blacksmith, on Wednesday while he was working at his workplace. Rashpal Singh is the nephew of the deceased.

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According to the police, the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained. The accused reportedly attacked the victim with a sharp-edged sickle, killing him on the spot.

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A police team from the Kotla police chowki rushed to the scene after receiving information about the incident and took the body into custody. Experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) unit, Nurpur, also visited the spot and collected circumstantial evidence that helped investigators identify the accused.

Nurpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dharam Singh Verma said a murder case under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was initially registered against an unidentified person on Wednesday. After the accused was identified, his name was added to the FIR.

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“The police also recovered the sickle allegedly used in the crime. The accused will be produced before a court on Friday to seek his police remand for further investigation,” the ASP added.

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