Nepotism alleged in Himachal Pradesh Technical University appointments

Dinesh Kanwar

Hamirpur, February 8

Alleged nepotism in the appointment of seven employees in Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) here was exposed today after the letter of appointment carrying their names went viral on social media. The letter contained the names of former HPTU employees and relatives or near and dear ones of officers allegedly having political connections.

It is alleged that the university appointed seven employees on salaries ranging from Rs 25,000 to Rs 50,000 to manage and operate a data centre and a web studio established at a cost of over Rs 3.75 crore.

The university hired these employees on the outsourced basis and the staff was deputed by the National Institute of Electronic and Information Technology (NIEIT) on three posts of in-charge of the data centre, MIS centre and the web studio and three technical assistants for the data centre, MIS centre and the web studio and one cameraman.

Interestingly, the HPTU did not have the Dean of Engineering to use the facility and in such a situation these incumbents would have no or the least work.

It is alleged that the complete process to rope in the NIEIT for appointments was done without taking the office of the registrar into confidence, which is the highest administrative office of the HPTU on the campus as the Vice-Chancellor’s post is vacant since July 2021.

The NIEIT completed all formalities within 13 days of the request of the HPTU made on January 21 and deputed staff on February 4.

Registrar Anupam Thakur said that the process was managed by the Finance Officer’s office and he was not consulted on the issue. If there was any anomaly in the selection of the employees, the process could be reviewed, he added.

List goes viral on social media

The letter contained the names of former HPTU employees and relatives or near and dear ones of officers allegedly having political connections.