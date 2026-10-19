Nerchowk college to charge fee for medical fitness certificates

Medical Board examinations and various medical fitness certification services at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital (SLBSGMC), Nerchowk, in Mandi district will now attract fee, ending the earlier practice of providing these services free of cost at the institution.

According to an official communication issued by the hospital administration, charges have been prescribed for five categories of medical examinations and fitness-related services. The fee structure is to be incorporated into the hospital’s e-Sushrut Hospital Management Information System (HMIS) to facilitate digital billing.

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The decision follows a meeting of the Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) Executive Committee held on August 6, 2026.

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Under the revised fee structure, applicants will have to pay Rs 2,500 for medical examinations conducted by a medical board. Medical fitness examinations involving a period of up to seven days will cost Rs 300, while those involving a period exceeding seven days will attract a fee of Rs 500.

Medical fitness certificates required for driving licences and other licences have been priced at Rs 500. The fee for medical examinations conducted for employment-related purposes has also been fixed at Rs 500.

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Senior Medical Superintendent Dr RR Negi has directed the concerned authorities to incorporate the prescribed charges into the hospital’s e-Sushrut HMIS software on priority so that the services can be processed through the digital billing system.

The communication has been forwarded to the Mission Director of the National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, the principal of SLBSGMC-Nerchowk and the Additional Director (Administration) for information. Copies have also been circulated to the heads of departments at the medical college and hospital, with instructions to follow the prescribed procedure for issuing medical fitness certificates.

Dr Negi confirmed that the services were earlier provided free of cost at the hospital, but applicants will now have to pay the prescribed charges. He said similar fees were already being collected at other hospitals in the state, while the system had now been introduced at Nerchowk.

The revised fee structure is likely to affect people seeking medical certification for employment, driving licences and other official requirements. The prescribed charges will add to the expenses of applicants who need these certificates to complete mandatory documentation.