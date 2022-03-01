Nerchowk residents getting muddy water

Tribune News Service

Mandi, February 28

The muddy water supply has irked residents of the Nerchowk Municipal Council. They have urged the Jal Shakti Department to provide pure water for residents of ward number-3.

Jitender Kumar and Baldev Singh said for the past few days, the residents of ward number-3 had been receiving the muddy water supply, posing a threat of water-borne diseases to residents.

Shakti Singh Thakur, councillor, also raised this issue with department officials and requested them to take steps to provide pure water.

Yograj, Junior Engineer of the department, said, “The department has changed the water supply line in the area. Due to that the water supply was affected. Today, the work was completed and now people will get pure water.”