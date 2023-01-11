Hamirpur: Neri college students to train in Bangkok

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, January 10

As many as 16 students of the College of Horticulture and Forestry at Neri in the district today left for Bangkok in Thailand to participate in a one-month training programme on ‘Technological Advancements Towards Sustainable Development of Horticulture and Forestry’ at the Asian Institute of Technology.

College Dean Dr Som Dev Sharma said this was the first time that students of undergraduate classes were participating in an international training camp. The contingent includes final year students of BSc (horticulture) and BSc (forestry) of the college.

Sharma said that the training would be conducted at the Asian Institute of Technology in Bangkok under the Institutional Development Programme (IDP) funded by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR). He emphasised the need for integration of science and technology with experience to achieve the goals of professional educational institutes.

He said students would get a chance to learn new innovations and technologies during the training. They could then implement their learning for the betterment of society with modifications with respect to geographical adaptations of the state.

Sharma motivated the students to do their best before flagging off the team. Faculty members Monica Sharma, Amit Sharma, Naresh Thakur and Kumari Bandana were also present on the occasion.

