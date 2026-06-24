Neri Students shine in competitive exams; qualify in national-level entrances

In a remarkable achievement reflecting the academic excellence and vibrant learning environment at Dr Y.S. Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, seven students of the College of Horticulture and Forestry (COH&F), Neri, excelled in prestigious national-level examinations.

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They have secured opportunities for higher studies at premier institutes across the country.

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The feat has been accomplished by final-year B.Tech Biotechnology students Ayush Verma, Neha Verma, Vani Sood, Swati, Adarsh Mehta, Shivani Sharma and Swastik Sharma.

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Through their dedication, perseverance, and pursuit of excellence, the students have successfully qualified in highly competitive examinations, including GATE, CAT, GAT-B, and CUET-PG, marking yet another milestone in the academic journey of the college.

Lauding their efforts, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Harminder Singh Baweja said that the success of the students had added another feather to the university’s cap and was a matter of immense pride for the entire UHF fraternity.

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He noted that the students would serve as an inspiration for their peers and aspiring scholars.

Prof Baweja also appreciated the commitment and guidance provided by the faculty members in nurturing talent and motivating students to pursue excellence in competitive examinations and higher education.

Dr Ramesh Kumar Bhardwaj, Dean, College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the students and commended their hard work and determination.