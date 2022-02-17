Nets, drainage along Bharmour road to check landslides

The experts of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and the NIT-Hamirpur gave the suggestions

Mehla bridge slide zones on the Chamba-Bharmour road.

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, February 16

Geological experts have suggested erection of nets, creation of benches on steep slopes and proper drainage at active sliding zones to prevent massive landslides in Chamba district.

The experts of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and the NIT-Hamirpur gave the suggestions. They were commissioned by the district administration of Chamba to look into the causes of a massive landslide that occurred near Mehla village on the Chamba-Bharmour highway. The slide has been active for many years and was disturbing traffic regularly on the highway.

Dr AK Mahajan, geological expert from the CUHP, says that the slide has been active since 2017. In January this year, this sliding zone was active due to vibratory movements following mild earthquakes on January 17,19 and 27. The highway has a number of zones.

The experts say that the Mehla landslide was a combination of rockfall and debris flow. The presence of seepage at the toe of the slide indicates continuous percolation of water during the rainy season. The prolonged seepage of water through the fracture and joint planes increased the pore water pressure beyond the threshold limits and critically reduced the shear strength of rock mass along the slopes and major joint direction, they add.

The experts say that the landslide zones need to be mitigated using short-term and long-term measures. The short-term measures include removing loose overburden from the crown of the slide, removing every loose rock and debris along the face of the slide to avoid any accident, making waterproof drainage at and around the crown of the slide to avoid percolation of water from the slope, anchoring of net at the crown of the slide and hanging the net down the slide body to three-fourth of its length from crown. The nets will also help arresting any shooting stone along the slide causing any accident to the passing vehicles, they add.

The long-term measures include reducing the height of the landslides having almost a vertical slope. Surface rocks are highly fractured and weathered and cannot withstand such a steep slope. The slip surface slope may be cut in such a way that the angle is not vertical. Two benches of size at a height of 20m and 2m depth along the total width of the slope from top to bottom are required to be formed to stabilise the slope from further slip. Drainage galleries must be formed at the base of each bench to drain rain water to suitable side. Shotcrete must be applied to the top face of the slip with wire mesh, the experts have suggested.

Active since 2017

  • Geological experts from CUHP and NIT, Hamirpur, gave suggestions to check landslide at Mehla village
  • The landslide has been active since 2017
  • Short-term and long-term measures needed

