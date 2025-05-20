DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Never craved any post, will fulfil whatever responsibility party gives: Pratibha Singh

Never craved any post, will fulfil whatever responsibility party gives: Pratibha Singh

She has completed a three-year term as HPCC president, and there’s no clarity yet whether she will continue as the president or the Congress high command will hand over the responsibility to another leader
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:42 PM May 20, 2025 IST
Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh. File photo
Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh today said that she had never shied away from the responsibility given to her by the party in the past, and would continue to discharge her responsibility with the same commitment and honesty in the future as well.

“I have never craved for any post, but whatever responsibility the party gives me, I will fulfil it with utmost sincerity and honesty,” she said.

She has completed a three-year term as HPCC president, and there’s no clarity yet whether she will continue as the HPCC president or the Congress high command will hand over the responsibility to another leader. Her statement indicates that she has not ruled herself out for another term as the HPCC president, and has put the ball in the court of the party high command.

In another significant remark, she said that the late Virbhadra Singh never allowed sentiments like regionalism or factionalism in the state during his tenure. “Today I feel we are straying from the path shown by him,” she said, adding that the party will have to rise above politics and move forward while respecting the sentiments of the party workers.

She added that people remember the work done by Virbhadra Singh even today and his followers would continue to tread the path shown by him. She hoped that the party high command would soon reconstitute the dissolved HPCC, and put an end to the rumour mills.

