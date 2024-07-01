New Rs 1,200 cr water scheme to fulfil Shimla’s needs: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 30

A new water supply scheme, envisaged by former Chief Minister Virbahdra Singh, would become operational soon to meet the needs of the state capital, Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh said on Sunday.

Speaking at a wrestling fair organised by Boileauganj Welfare Society, he said construction of the water storage tank for the Rs 1,200 crore scheme had been completed. “Very soon, pressurised water supply will be made to the town,” he said.

The Minister said fairs and festivals are an integral part of the rich cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh. “The wrestling fair has been held at Bolieauganj since 1969 and renowned wrestlers from across the country take part in this popular event,” he said.

Expressing concern over growing drug addiction among youth, Vikramaditya said it was essential to engage youth in sports and other co-curricular activities to keep them away from drugs. “Holding of such events will not only give a platform to wrestlers to showcase their talent but more importantly, it will keep youth away from falling prey to drugs,” he said.

The minister announced a grant of Rs 5 lakh to construct a staircase to the playground. He also assured the residents about the upgradation and better upkeep of the roads in the Boileauganj ward and installation of a high mast light at the playground. Rajeev Thakur, president of the Boileauganj Welfare Society, thanked the minister for the announcements.

