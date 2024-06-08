New Rs 3.5-cr circle office on cards for Jal Shakti Dept in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, June 7

The Una Jal Shakti Department will soon have its new office near the Swan in Rampur village, about 1.5 km from Una city. The circle will house the office of the Superintending Engineer and allied branches, which are responsible for the department’s works, covering the entire district. Superintending Engineer of the Una Jal Shakti Department Naresh Dhiman said a sum of Rs 3.5 crore had been sanctioned for the building, of which the first instalment of Rs 50 lakh had been received by the department. He said since the moral code of conduct in force for the elections was now over, work would begin at a brisk pace. While the DC and Police Department offices have been shifted to a newly constructed multi-storey building, the Jal Shakti Department office still functions from the dilapidated old mini-secretariat building.

Dhiman said since the district administration had plans to demolish the old mini-secretariat building, Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the charge of the Jal Shakti Department, had facilitated the allotment of 18-kanal government land in Rampur village adjacent to the city.

The Superintending Engineer said the tendering process was complete and construction work had been awarded to a contractor. He said since the building would be constructed near the Swan, the structure would be given a strong raft footing plinth. The department had set a target of completing the building within 18 months, he added.

