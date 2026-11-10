New 4-km rafting stretch identified on Sutlej in Shimla

Adventure tourism in Shimla district is set to get a fresh impetus with the Tourism Department identifying a new four-kilometre stretch of the Sutlej for river rafting. The stretch, extending from Mayapuri near Sainj in the Kumarsain area to Luhri, was found suitable for the activity during a trial conducted on November 6.

The proposed addition is expected to widen the district’s adventure tourism offerings, attract more visitors and create new business and employment opportunities for local residents.

Jagdish Sharma, District Tourism Development Officer, Shimla, said the inspection was conducted by a team comprising Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports Director Avinash Negi and technical experts. At present, river rafting is being conducted on the Sutlej along the Chaba-Tattapani stretch.

“Another stretch is expected to widen the activity’s reach and offer tourists an additional adventure experience,” Sharma said.

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He added that four operators were currently registered for river rafting in the area. Once developed and operationalised, the new stretch is expected to benefit rafting operators, hotels and hospitality businesses while opening up self-employment avenues for local youth.

The initiative is also expected to strengthen Shimla district’s position on the adventure tourism map by tapping its natural and geographical potential.