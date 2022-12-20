 New agency to analyse social impact of Balh airport project : The Tribune India

New agency to analyse social impact of Balh airport project



Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 19

The state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has engaged SR Asia agency in place of WAPCOS Limited for social impact analysis of the proposed airport at Balh in Mandi district. The previous government had engaged WAPCOS limited for the purpose.

2K families to be hit

  • Around 3,000 bighas in Balh in Mandi district are to be acquired for the project
  • The district administration has identified 419 bighas of government land
  • Over 2,000 families will be displaced due to the project

According to official sources, the government has directed SR Asia to submit its report within two months. Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said that the district administration had received information in this regard from the higher authorities in Shimla.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was keen to set up an airport in Mandi. During his regime, he had conducted several surveys for the project.

The residents of the Balh valley have been opposing the project saying they do not want to lose their fertile land. Farming is the key source of their livelihood.

After the BJP’s defeat in the recent Assembly elections, uncertainty looms large on the execution of the project. Though former CM Jai Ram Thakur Thakur was too keen on this project in Mandi despite resentment of area residents, the newly elected government will take its decision after a survey report of the social impact of this project on the people of the area. The Congress had supported the issue of Balh valley residents, when it was in the opposition.

The residents of Balh are hopeful that the Congress government will consider their demand and shift the project to some other place where less people will be affected by it.

