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Home / Himachal Pradesh / New AI workstation to strengthen HPU’s commitment to excellence in research

New AI workstation to strengthen HPU’s commitment to excellence in research

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:54 AM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Prof Mahavir Singh, VC, HPU inaugurates state-of-the-art High performance AI Workstation system at the university on Saturday.
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Prof Mahavir Singh, Vice-Chancellor of Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), today inaugurated a state-of-the-art High-Performance AI Workstation at the university’s Centre for Green Energy and Nanotechnology (C-GENT). He said the addition of the advanced computing infrastructure would significantly strengthen the university’s research capabilities in renewable energy, artificial intelligence, nanotechnology and computational engineering.

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Speaking on the occasion, the Vice-Chancellor said the workstation would enable researchers to undertake high-performance computing (HPC), computation-intensive simulations, AI model development, digital twin applications and large-scale data analytics, thereby accelerating innovation and interdisciplinary research across multiple scientific disciplines.

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“The newly commissioned workstation is powered by the AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 9970X processor with 32 cores and 64 threads, 128 GB ECC DDR5 RDIMM memory, and the NVIDIA RTX PRO 6000 Blackwell Edition GPU with 96 GB GDDR7 memory. The system also features 10 Gigabit Ethernet connectivity, a QNAP NAS with 16 TB RAID-1 storage and SSD caching for secure and high-speed data management, a 3 kVA online UPS with external battery backup for uninterrupted operation, and a 2000 W 80 PLUS Platinum power supply with ample scope for future expansion,” he said.

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The Vice-Chancellor said the advanced research infrastructure would serve as a key enabler for cutting-edge research in AI-driven renewable energy systems, photovoltaic technologies, machine learning, scientific computing, digital twins, optimisation and other computation-intensive applications. He said the facility would further strengthen the university’s commitment to excellence in research and innovation.

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